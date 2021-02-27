Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,325. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $124.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.