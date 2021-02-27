Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.