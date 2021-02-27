Genaro Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $570,124.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $570,124.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00055850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.14 or 0.00719507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00041313 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,815,080 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

