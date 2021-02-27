Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Generac by 546.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $46,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 6,984.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 202,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

Generac stock opened at $329.56 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

