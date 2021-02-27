GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Posts Earnings Results

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. GenMark Diagnostics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNMK traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $19.55. 1,966,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,263. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $23.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 230,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,020 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

