Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.48

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.48 and traded as high as C$43.44. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.40, with a volume of 236,723 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Genworth MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

