Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,614.33.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $25.05 on Friday, reaching $1,638.11. 736,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,593. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,858.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,455.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.