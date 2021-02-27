Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 224.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 557,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 1,471,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $31.39.

