Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 1,037 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.39. 11,559,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,405,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.