Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 35,197 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.28% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

TAN traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. 2,436,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,310. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

