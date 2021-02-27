Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $8.15 on Friday, reaching $164.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,947. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.