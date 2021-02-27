GHOST (GHOST) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. GHOST has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $180,007.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GHOST has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One GHOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00483293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00488456 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.