Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 422,731 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Gibraltar Industries worth $373,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

