Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLAPF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Glanbia to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $12.40 on Friday. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

