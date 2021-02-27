Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $220.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOB. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.80.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.