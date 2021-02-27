Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Globus Medical stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

