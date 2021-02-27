GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $429,601.29

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. GoByte has a total market cap of $429,601.29 and approximately $327.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006205 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,414,842 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.