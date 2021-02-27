GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 228 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $18,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,027,225.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $111,303.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $16,477.51.

On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $111,067.68.

GDDY stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,426,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

