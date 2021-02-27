GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $73,945.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,379 shares of company stock worth $9,005,317. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

GDDY opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

