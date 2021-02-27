Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gol Linhas is being aided by gradual improvement in air-travel demand on the domestic front. Notably, domestic passenger demand rose 8% in January 2021 from December 2020 levels. The carrier operated 489 flights per day on average in January, 3% higher than the number of flights in December. With uptick in passenger demand, the airline anticipates revenues to surge around 130% sequentially in the fourth quarter. Despite this improvement, demand is significantly below the 2019 levels as the pandemic continues. In fact, with spike in coronavirus cases in Brazil, the airline is seeing a deceleration in travel demand. Even though passenger demand rose sequentially in January, it was softer than what the carrier had witnessed previously. Due to coronavirus-led travel demand woes, shares of the company have plunged 31.4% in a year’s time.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.81.

GOL stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

