Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $349.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 189.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 1,064,235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 482,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

