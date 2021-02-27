GoldMint 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $399.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $243,073.40 and approximately $399.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00056774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00722462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00028975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00035228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00059629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00040885 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.