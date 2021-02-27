Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

