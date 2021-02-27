Gray Television, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE GTN.A opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.