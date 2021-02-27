Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 3,138 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 110.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $131.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $138.26.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

