Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Humana by 1,298.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after buying an additional 172,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Shares of HUM opened at $379.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

