Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

