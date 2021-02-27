Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 204,915 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,915 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE:AOS opened at $59.37 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,306 shares of company stock worth $749,444. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

