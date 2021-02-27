Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Down to $26.04

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $23.51. Green Plains shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 84,629 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The firm has a market cap of $902.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

