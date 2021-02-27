Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of GNLN opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $166,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,100 shares of company stock valued at $680,653 over the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.