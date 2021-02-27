GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 61,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

