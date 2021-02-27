Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $400,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $303.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.94 and its 200-day moving average is $330.35. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.