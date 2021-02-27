Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $623,000 Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 118.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,373 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Universal Technical Institute worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

UTI opened at $6.13 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of -55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

