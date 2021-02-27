Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $10,407,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 227,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $17,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,564.89 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $147,221.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,345.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

