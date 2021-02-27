Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $469.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.07 and a 200-day moving average of $399.88. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

