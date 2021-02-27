Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of PGT Innovations worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $5,627,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

