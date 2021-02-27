Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 146 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Danaher stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.93 and its 200 day moving average is $223.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

