Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 1,247,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,291,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $35,543,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 161.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,484 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 532,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

