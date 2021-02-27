GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) rose 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.41 and last traded at $101.92. Approximately 2,486,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,009,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.04.

GSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CLSA raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.65 and a beta of -0.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $1,414,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 640,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,958 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

