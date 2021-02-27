Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of GH opened at $147.18 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after purchasing an additional 383,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

