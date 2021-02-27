Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $4.20. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 22,985 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 142,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

