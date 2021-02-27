H Hays Lindsley Sells 15,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director H Hays Lindsley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,427,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $96.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,418.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

