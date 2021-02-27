H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.25

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.86. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 119,064 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on HEOFF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $160.53 million, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter.

About H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

