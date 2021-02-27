Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 1,613 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,916. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

