Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 18,082 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $173,839,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,978. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

