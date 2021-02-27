Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 8,580,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

