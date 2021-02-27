Hancock Whitney Corp Has $24.25 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $24,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $280.11. 1,202,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,414. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.79 and its 200 day moving average is $280.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

