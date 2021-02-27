Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Pool comprises 1.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $35,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pool by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 86.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,708,000 after buying an additional 147,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after buying an additional 133,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 3,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 128,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pool by 1,397.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

POOL stock traded up $11.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.77. The company had a trading volume of 676,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.68. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

