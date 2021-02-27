Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 12,784 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 788,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

