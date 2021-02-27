Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 1,627,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,506,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

